GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) Director James Lanzone Buys 25,000 Shares

GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) Director James Lanzone bought 25,000 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.81 per share, for a total transaction of $95,250.00.

GPRO stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.81. 7,606,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,305,501. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.18. GoPro Inc has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $7.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.80.

Get GoPro alerts:

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.09). GoPro had a positive return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $528.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. GoPro’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that GoPro Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

GPRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of GoPro from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of GoPro in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.45.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,981,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of GoPro by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 135,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 13,550 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GoPro by 129.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,829,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,144 shares during the period. 49.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.