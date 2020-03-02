Graft Reaches Market Cap of $187,938.00 (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded 23.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. Graft has a market cap of $187,938.00 and $108.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graft coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. During the last seven days, Graft has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.45 or 0.00772808 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003332 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001829 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001946 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000103 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Graft

GRFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. Graft’s official website is www.graft.network. The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Graft’s official message board is medium.com/@graftnetwork. Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork.

Buying and Selling Graft

Graft can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graft should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graft using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

