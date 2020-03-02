Grange Resources Limited (ASX:GRR) Announces Final Dividend of $0.01

Grange Resources Limited (ASX:GRR) announced a final dividend on Monday, March 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

Shares of GRR stock opened at A$0.23 ($0.16) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $260.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 4.85. Grange Resources has a 52 week low of A$0.21 ($0.15) and a 52 week high of A$0.35 ($0.25). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$0.23.

Grange Resources Company Profile

Grange Resources Limited engages in the integrated iron ore mining and pellet production business in the northwest region of Tasmania. The company is involved in the mining, processing, and sale of iron ore; and exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources at the Southdown Magnetite and related Pellet plant projects.

