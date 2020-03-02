Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,724 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,805 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.14% of Granite Construction worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GVA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Granite Construction by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 998,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,078,000 after acquiring an additional 524,568 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Granite Construction by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,295,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $255,114,000 after acquiring an additional 205,989 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Granite Construction by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 369,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,218,000 after acquiring an additional 170,325 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Granite Construction by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 99,766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 53,100 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Granite Construction by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 538,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,890,000 after acquiring an additional 45,753 shares during the period. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GVA opened at $20.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.29. Granite Construction Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.99 and a 12 month high of $49.03.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Granite Construction from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Granite Construction from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Granite Construction has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

