Graphcoin Market Cap Achieves $1,320.00 (GRPH)

Graphcoin (CURRENCY:GRPH) traded 55.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 2nd. In the last seven days, Graphcoin has traded 55.1% higher against the US dollar. Graphcoin has a total market cap of $1,320.00 and $13.00 worth of Graphcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graphcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00349227 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 86.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00013773 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00016676 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000221 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000168 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000528 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000893 BTC.

About Graphcoin

Graphcoin (GRPH) is a coin. Graphcoin’s total supply is 13,541,673 coins and its circulating supply is 7,821,703 coins. The official website for Graphcoin is graphcoin.net. Graphcoin’s official Twitter account is @GRPHcoin. The Reddit community for Graphcoin is /r/graphcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Graphcoin

Graphcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graphcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graphcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

