Great Portland Estates PLC (LON:GPOR) Insider Nick Sanderson Purchases 18 Shares

Great Portland Estates PLC (LON:GPOR) insider Nick Sanderson acquired 18 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 863 ($11.35) per share, for a total transaction of £155.34 ($204.34).

Nick Sanderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 31st, Nick Sanderson bought 16 shares of Great Portland Estates stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 933 ($12.27) per share, with a total value of £149.28 ($196.37).

Shares of LON GPOR opened at GBX 842.80 ($11.09) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.98, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 930 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 810.85. Great Portland Estates PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 643.80 ($8.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 971.80 ($12.78).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Great Portland Estates from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 810 ($10.66) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 845 ($11.12) to GBX 880 ($11.58) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Great Portland Estates to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 820 ($10.79) to GBX 960 ($12.63) in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Great Portland Estates to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 870 ($11.44) in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 820.31 ($10.79).

Great Portland Estates Company Profile

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

