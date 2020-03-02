Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) by 78.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,411 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,550 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.74% of Great Western Bancorp worth $14,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,294,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 79,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,765,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,993,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,253,000 after buying an additional 146,318 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,073,000 after buying an additional 5,880 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GWB opened at $26.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Great Western Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $26.03 and a one year high of $37.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.90.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 27.38%. The firm had revenue of $120.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Great Western Bancorp Inc will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

In related news, CFO Peter Robert Chapman sold 4,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $138,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,890 shares in the company, valued at $880,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GWB. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Great Western Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens downgraded Great Western Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James began coverage on Great Western Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

