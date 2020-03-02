Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 502,200 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the January 30th total of 531,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Green Brick Partners stock opened at $10.94 on Monday. Green Brick Partners has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $13.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.94. The firm has a market cap of $552.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 8.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 4,546.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 261,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 256,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

GRBK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Green Brick Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.80.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

