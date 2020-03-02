Greenlight Capital Re (GLRE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 9th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ GLRE opened at $8.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Greenlight Capital Re has a 52 week low of $8.03 and a 52 week high of $12.60.

Get Greenlight Capital Re alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd.

Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurer worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, aviation, energy, cyber, and terrorism products.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlight Capital Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlight Capital Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.