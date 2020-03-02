Greggs (LON:GRG) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Greggs (LON:GRG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Greggs to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Greggs in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Greggs from GBX 2,050 ($26.97) to GBX 2,100 ($27.62) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Greggs in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Greggs in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,040 ($26.84).

LON:GRG opened at GBX 2,062 ($27.12) on Monday. Greggs has a one year low of GBX 1,718 ($22.60) and a one year high of GBX 2,550 ($33.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.57, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,338.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,110.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.72.

Greggs Company Profile

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, drinks, snacks, small cakes and muffins, breakfast products, and sweet bakery treats, as well as porridges, salads, and soups. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised stores in motorway service stations and petrol forecourts.

