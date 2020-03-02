Gregory C. Davis Sells 4,491 Shares of Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Stock

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) VP Gregory C. Davis sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $29,191.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Sharps Compliance stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,443. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of -0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.95 and its 200 day moving average is $4.37. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.11 million. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 2.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sharps Compliance Corp. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMED has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded Sharps Compliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Sharps Compliance during the third quarter worth about $872,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Sharps Compliance during the fourth quarter worth about $581,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Sharps Compliance by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 576,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 91,958 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sharps Compliance by 34.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 48,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sharps Compliance during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.63% of the company’s stock.

About Sharps Compliance

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web-based compliance and training program.

