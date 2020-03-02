Greif, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share (NYSE:GEF)

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Greif in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson analyst S. Chercover expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Greif’s FY2021 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Get Greif alerts:

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Greif had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Greif from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Greif from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greif from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Greif from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

NYSE:GEF opened at $35.34 on Monday. Greif has a 12 month low of $29.85 and a 12 month high of $50.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.23 and its 200-day moving average is $40.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 3,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.86 per share, with a total value of $173,294.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,402.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEF. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Greif by 22.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 8,769 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Greif by 18.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 8,566 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Greif by 8.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 77,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 6,337 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Greif during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Greif by 180.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 55,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 35,662 shares during the period. 46.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.