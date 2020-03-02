Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Greif in a report issued on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.91. KeyCorp currently has a “Sell” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Greif’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.19 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Greif had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion.

GEF has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greif from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Greif from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Greif from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Greif from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of GEF stock opened at $35.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Greif has a 52 week low of $29.85 and a 52 week high of $50.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.22.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Greif by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 8,769 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Greif by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 8,566 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Greif by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 77,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 6,337 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Greif during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Greif by 180.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 55,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 35,662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 3,863 shares of Greif stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.86 per share, for a total transaction of $173,294.18. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 104,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,402.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Greif’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

About Greif

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

