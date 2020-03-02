Griffin Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,710 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,097,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $816,585,000 after buying an additional 77,569 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 39,049.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after buying an additional 1,387,419 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,209,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $471,045,000 after buying an additional 33,895 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,047,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $407,743,000 after buying an additional 43,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 772,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $300,801,000 after buying an additional 10,948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LMT. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $454.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Argus raised their price target on Lockheed Martin to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.47.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $369.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $427.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $395.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.22. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $292.53 and a one year high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

In other news, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total value of $4,161,846.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,846.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $243,861.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,478.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.