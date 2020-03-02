Griffin Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,308 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.1% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 4,009 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,959,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 2,567 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 41,085 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $71,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $13,466,327.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 725,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,988,915. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,440.00 target price (up previously from $2,305.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,319.76.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $1,883.75 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,586.57 and a 1 year high of $2,185.95. The stock has a market cap of $937.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,986.48 and a 200 day moving average of $1,834.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.04 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

