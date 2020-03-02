Griffin Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,605 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,484,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,304,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $584,695,000 after purchasing an additional 682,231 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 6,382 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,036 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $951,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $40,294.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,613,720.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $212,549.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,572.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,221 shares of company stock worth $1,611,734 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $86.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.41.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $81.85 on Monday. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $58.63 and a twelve month high of $99.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.44 and its 200 day moving average is $70.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.33.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $992.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 14.86%. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.34%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

