Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $1.04 Million Holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,400 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,712,596 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,326,986,000 after buying an additional 1,201,811 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,201,688 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,362,173,000 after buying an additional 1,006,145 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,043,802 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $840,942,000 after buying an additional 118,842 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 23.3% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,311,240 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $319,980,000 after buying an additional 815,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,726,590 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $228,379,000 after buying an additional 446,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EOG opened at $63.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.75. EOG Resources Inc has a twelve month low of $56.34 and a twelve month high of $107.89.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 23.09%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EOG. Edward Jones downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday. Johnson Rice upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.35.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

