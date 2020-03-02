Griffin Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,286 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $2,452,191.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the transaction, the president now owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $48.42 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.54. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $45.12 and a 1 year high of $70.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.40.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.05). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy producer to buy up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.44.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

