Grin (GRIN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $32.23 Million

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Grin has a total market cap of $36.15 million and $32.23 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar. One Grin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.02 or 0.00011475 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Bisq, KuCoin and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000714 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded up 189.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000050 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000083 BTC.

About Grin

GRIN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 35,472,960 coins. The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW. The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org.

Buying and Selling Grin

Grin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, LBank, KuCoin, Bisq, Coinall, BitForex and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.