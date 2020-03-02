GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) Short Interest Update

GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 17,420,000 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the January 30th total of 18,480,000 shares. Approximately 19.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Shares of NYSE GRUB opened at $48.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.79. GrubHub has a 1-year low of $32.11 and a 1-year high of $83.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -229.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Get GrubHub alerts:

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. GrubHub had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $341.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that GrubHub will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 3,200 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total transaction of $160,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,557 shares in the company, valued at $3,090,776.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Maria Belousova sold 17,929 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $915,096.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 20,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,397.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,594 shares of company stock worth $1,923,886. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of GrubHub by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,597,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $358,545,000 after acquiring an additional 68,316 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of GrubHub during the third quarter worth about $3,901,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of GrubHub by 75.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 95,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,397,000 after acquiring an additional 41,247 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of GrubHub by 49.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in shares of GrubHub by 4.6% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 11,852 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter.

GRUB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of GrubHub from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of GrubHub from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of GrubHub from $35.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of GrubHub from $33.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of GrubHub in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.57.

GrubHub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for GrubHub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrubHub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.