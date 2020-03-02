Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Shares Sold by INCA Investments LLC

INCA Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,089,540 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 610,360 shares during the period. Grupo Financiero Galicia makes up about 6.2% of INCA Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. INCA Investments LLC owned about 1.46% of Grupo Financiero Galicia worth $33,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GGAL. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Tobam grew its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 9,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 5,554 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 9.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 134,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 11,374 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 119.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 12,476 shares during the last quarter. 19.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on GGAL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in a report on Monday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

GGAL stock opened at $12.64 on Monday. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $39.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.84.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services.

