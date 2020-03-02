GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $423.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.25 million. GTT Communications had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.96) EPS.

NYSE:GTT traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.00. 1,048,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,102. GTT Communications has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $43.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.94.

GTT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen downgraded GTT Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded GTT Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. GTT Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

In other GTT Communications news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Lp purchased 506,700 shares of GTT Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.77 per share, for a total transaction of $4,950,459.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,324,500 shares of company stock worth $14,579,296. 40.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GTT Communications Company Profile

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment, security, and hosting services; and voice services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking and hosted private branch exchange services.

