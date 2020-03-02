Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company.

GH stock opened at $86.96 on Monday. Guardant Health has a 1-year low of $56.33 and a 1-year high of $112.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.52 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 10.37% and a negative net margin of 33.84%. The business had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Guardant Health will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total value of $164,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,302 shares in the company, valued at $270,830.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Wiley sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $2,391,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,378,993.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,342 shares of company stock worth $9,597,398. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 851.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

