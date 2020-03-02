Hacken Reaches Market Cap of $785,324.00 (HKN)

Hacken (CURRENCY:HKN) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. One Hacken token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001617 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, YoBit, Kuna and Kucoin. In the last seven days, Hacken has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. Hacken has a market cap of $785,324.00 and $365.00 worth of Hacken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00053737 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.98 or 0.00497114 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $572.01 or 0.06465243 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00062959 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00030230 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005634 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003750 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011372 BTC.

Hacken Profile

Hacken (HKN) is a token. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Hacken’s total supply is 5,488,560 tokens. The official website for Hacken is hacken.io. The official message board for Hacken is steemit.com/@hacken. Hacken’s official Twitter account is @Hacken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hacken is /r/hacken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hacken

Hacken can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kuna, YoBit, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hacken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hacken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

