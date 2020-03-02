Hallador Energy (HNRG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HNRG stock opened at $1.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $40.84 million, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.12. Hallador Energy has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $6.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.40%. Hallador Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hallador Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 mine underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

