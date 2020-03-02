Hansen Technologies Limited (ASX:HSN) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.03

Hansen Technologies Limited (ASX:HSN) announced a interim dividend on Monday, March 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th.

Shares of ASX:HSN opened at A$3.39 ($2.40) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.13 million and a PE ratio of 31.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is A$3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$3.59. Hansen Technologies has a one year low of A$2.85 ($2.02) and a one year high of A$4.29 ($3.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.96, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Hansen Technologies Company Profile

Hansen Technologies Ltd develops, integrates, and supports customer care and billing software for the utilities, energy, pay-TV, and telecommunications sectors. It operates through Billing and Other segments. The Billing segment sells billing applications; and provides consulting services related to billing systems.

