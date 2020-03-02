Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Zacks has also given Happiness Biotech Group an industry rank of 96 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Aegis began coverage on Happiness Biotech Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of HAPP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.85. 245,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,427. Happiness Biotech Group has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $6.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.38.

Happiness Biotech Group Company Profile

Happiness Biotech Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplements products made of Lucidum spore powder and others in the People's Republic of China. It also offers edible fungi. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Nanping, the People's Republic of China.

