Happycoin Price Down 42.8% Over Last 7 Days (HPC)

Happycoin (CURRENCY:HPC) traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. During the last week, Happycoin has traded down 42.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Happycoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0117 or 0.00000129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit and CoinExchange. Happycoin has a total market cap of $296,616.00 and $2,782.00 worth of Happycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.18 or 0.01009688 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00015716 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002846 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000044 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000777 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Happycoin

Happycoin (CRYPTO:HPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. Happycoin’s total supply is 25,425,757 coins. Happycoin’s official Twitter account is @happycoin5 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Happycoin’s official website is happycointech.org.

Happycoin Coin Trading

Happycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Happycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Happycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Happycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

