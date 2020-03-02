Hargreaves Lansdown’s (HL) Hold Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on HL. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,725 ($22.69) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 2,090 ($27.49) to GBX 2,070 ($27.23) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,690 ($22.23) to GBX 1,620 ($21.31) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,855.82 ($24.41).

HL stock opened at GBX 1,565 ($20.59) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95. Hargreaves Lansdown has a one year low of GBX 1,590 ($20.92) and a one year high of GBX 2,447 ($32.19). The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion and a PE ratio of 28.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,738.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,846.78.

In related news, insider Stephen Robertson purchased 2,957 shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,682 ($22.13) per share, with a total value of £49,736.74 ($65,425.86).

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

