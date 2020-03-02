Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News articles about Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Harley-Davidson earned a news sentiment score of 1.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of HOG stock opened at $30.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.56. Harley-Davidson has a one year low of $29.60 and a one year high of $41.40.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $574.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.79 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.64%.

Several research analysts recently commented on HOG shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Harley-Davidson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

