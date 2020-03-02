Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (ASX:HVN) to Issue $0.12 Interim Dividend

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (ASX:HVN) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd.

HVN stock opened at A$3.62 ($2.57) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.32, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of A$4.47 and a 200 day moving average price of A$4.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion and a PE ratio of 10.43. Harvey Norman has a fifty-two week low of A$3.41 ($2.41) and a fifty-two week high of A$4.87 ($3.45).

About Harvey Norman

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited grants franchises to independent franchisees. Its franchisees sell products in various categories, including electrical goods, furniture, computers and communications, bedding and manchester, kitchen appliances, small appliances, bathroom and tiles, and carpets and flooring.

