HashBX (HBX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $700.00

HashBX (CURRENCY:HBX) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. In the last seven days, HashBX has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One HashBX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitibu, BiteBTC and Instant Bitex. HashBX has a market cap of $1.62 million and $700.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00053603 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00482634 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $555.04 or 0.06344801 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00064423 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030132 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005697 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003708 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011548 BTC.

HashBX Coin Profile

HashBX (HBX) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. HashBX ‘s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 629,280,963 coins. HashBX ‘s official website is hashbx.io. HashBX ‘s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge. The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

HashBX Coin Trading

HashBX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, Bitibu and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashBX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashBX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HashBX using one of the exchanges listed above.

