HashCoin (HSC) Price Reaches $0.0001

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One HashCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io and BCEX. HashCoin has a market cap of $712,364.00 and approximately $51,754.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HashCoin has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00053445 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.59 or 0.00482358 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $569.46 or 0.06450627 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00063846 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00030127 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005626 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003713 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011361 BTC.

HashCoin Token Profile

HSC is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 tokens. The official website for HashCoin is www.hashfuture.io. HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling HashCoin

HashCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HashCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

