Haymaker Acquisition Corp. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share (NYSE:OSW)

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Haymaker Acquisition in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.18. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Haymaker Acquisition’s FY2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Get Haymaker Acquisition alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OSW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haymaker Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on shares of Haymaker Acquisition from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Nomura lowered shares of Haymaker Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Haymaker Acquisition from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Haymaker Acquisition presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

OSW opened at $12.22 on Monday. Haymaker Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.72. The company has a market capitalization of $904.55 million and a P/E ratio of 27.16.

Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $139.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.38 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 113,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Haymaker Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Haymaker Acquisition

There is no company description available for OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Haymaker Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haymaker Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.