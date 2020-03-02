Hays (LON:HAS) PT Lowered to GBX 130

Hays (LON:HAS) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 130 ($1.71) in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HAS. Royal Bank of Canada cut Hays to a “sector performer” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.30) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hays in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.04) price objective (down previously from GBX 160 ($2.10)) on shares of Hays in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Investec assumed coverage on Hays in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 170 ($2.24) price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on Hays from GBX 155 ($2.04) to GBX 195 ($2.57) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 165 ($2.17).

Shares of Hays stock opened at GBX 135.20 ($1.78) on Monday. Hays has a 12-month low of GBX 131.80 ($1.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 186 ($2.45). The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 161.95 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 159.77.

Hays (LON:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported GBX 4.60 ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hays will post 1376.8136331 EPS for the current year.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, purchasing, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

