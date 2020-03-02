HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 474,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 23,257 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.93% of HB Fuller worth $24,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HB Fuller by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of HB Fuller by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,377,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $225,735,000 after buying an additional 74,965 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of HB Fuller by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,028,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of HB Fuller by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 179,414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,252,000 after buying an additional 11,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of HB Fuller by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 169,303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,731,000 after buying an additional 52,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FUL opened at $39.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. HB Fuller Co has a 12-month low of $38.41 and a 12-month high of $52.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.58.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). HB Fuller had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $739.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that HB Fuller Co will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. HB Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

FUL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HB Fuller in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup raised shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HB Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of HB Fuller from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. HB Fuller has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

In other HB Fuller news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 4,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $198,274.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,285.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 9,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $441,185.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,705.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

About HB Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

