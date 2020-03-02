HBT Financial Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share (NASDAQ:HBT)

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of HBT Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad expects that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for HBT Financial’s FY2020 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Get HBT Financial alerts:

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $42.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of HBT Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HBT Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of HBT Financial in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of HBT Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of HBT Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. HBT Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Shares of NASDAQ HBT opened at $15.48 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. HBT Financial has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $20.71.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of HBT Financial during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HBT Financial during the fourth quarter worth $2,319,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HBT Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,028,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HBT Financial during the fourth quarter worth $7,877,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HBT Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,368,000. 33.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other HBT Financial news, Director Gerald E. Pfeiffer bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.20 per share, with a total value of $36,400.00. Insiders have bought 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $105,720 in the last ninety days.

The firm also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. HBT Financial’s payout ratio is 17.49%.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Lincoln Bank that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to businesses, families, and local governments throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois. The company offers checking, saving, and retirement accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for HBT Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HBT Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.