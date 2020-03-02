HC Wainwright Downgrades Medical Transcription Billing (NASDAQ:MTBC) to Neutral

Medical Transcription Billing (NASDAQ:MTBC) was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $6.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s previous close.

MTBC has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Medical Transcription Billing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on shares of Medical Transcription Billing in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medical Transcription Billing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.08.

Get Medical Transcription Billing alerts:

Shares of MTBC opened at $5.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.45. Medical Transcription Billing has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $7.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Medical Transcription Billing (NASDAQ:MTBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $15.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.05 million. Medical Transcription Billing had a negative return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medical Transcription Billing will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Bill Korn sold 16,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total transaction of $95,119.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,590.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 42,571 shares of company stock worth $240,625 in the last 90 days. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medical Transcription Billing Company Profile

Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. is a healthcare information technology company that provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers practicing in ambulatory care settings. The Company’s offering, PracticePro, allows healthcare practices with the core software and business services on Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Transcription Billing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Transcription Billing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.