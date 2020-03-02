HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $16.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 87.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub raised Sangamo Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.17.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $8.53 on Monday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $13.91. The stock has a market cap of $988.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.37. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.91% and a negative net margin of 92.93%. The firm had revenue of $54.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 7.8% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 101,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 7,370 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 20.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 6,557 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 46,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 14,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.