HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 50.12% from the stock’s current price.

MRSN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mersana Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of MRSN opened at $8.66 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.67 million, a P/E ratio of -24.74 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a current ratio of 5.12. Mersana Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $9.57.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 66.97% and a negative return on equity of 25.99%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 210.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.