HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB)

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

NAVB stock opened at $0.98 on Monday. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $4.20.

Get Navidea Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, major shareholder John K. Jr. Scott acquired 2,373,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $2,017,499.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,042,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,835,837.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) by 113.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,810 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages; and NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled positron emission tomography imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimers disease and mild cognitive impairment.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.