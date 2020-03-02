HC Wainwright Reiterates Neutral Rating for Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV)

Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They presently have a $95.50 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FTSV. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Forty Seven from $17.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Forty Seven from $37.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forty Seven from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Roth Capital upped their target price on Forty Seven from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Forty Seven from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forty Seven presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.95.

NASDAQ FTSV traded up $35.69 on Monday, hitting $93.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,690,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,383. Forty Seven has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $65.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.73 and a beta of 1.94.

In other Forty Seven news, insider Chris H. Takimoto sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $300,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ravindra Majeti sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $1,109,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,080,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,960,933.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,856,500. 37.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTSV. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Forty Seven during the fourth quarter worth about $76,112,000. Redmile Group LLC lifted its stake in Forty Seven by 595.5% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,627,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,498 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Forty Seven during the fourth quarter worth about $18,954,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Forty Seven by 419.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 593,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,372,000 after purchasing an additional 479,359 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Forty Seven during the fourth quarter worth about $10,777,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Forty Seven Company Profile

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa; and FSI-174, an anti-cKIT antibody.

