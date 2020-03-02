HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) is Tavio Capital LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Tavio Capital LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 57.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,377 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare comprises 12.3% of Tavio Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Tavio Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of HCA Healthcare worth $33,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $352,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 372,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,802,000 after purchasing an additional 16,709 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 69.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HCA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.81.

In related news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 5,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $775,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 2,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total value of $294,031.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,944 shares of company stock valued at $11,101,625 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HCA traded up $8.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $135.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,976,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,310. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.97. HCA Healthcare Inc has a one year low of $110.31 and a one year high of $151.97.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09. The company had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 242.04% and a net margin of 6.83%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 15.24%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

