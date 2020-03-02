HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) Shares Acquired by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 256,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.08% of HCA Healthcare worth $37,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 69.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA opened at $127.01 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.16. The company has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.97. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 52 week low of $110.31 and a 52 week high of $151.97.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09. The firm had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 242.04% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. Analysts predict that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.38%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HCA shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Stephens upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.81.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 2,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total transaction of $294,031.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 31,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total value of $4,513,453.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,863.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,944 shares of company stock valued at $11,101,625. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

