HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) Stock Position Lessened by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its holdings in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 46.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,188 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $9,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 5,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HCA traded up $8.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $135.05. 3,976,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,704,272. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.16. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 12 month low of $110.31 and a 12 month high of $151.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.97.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.09. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 242.04% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.24%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $286,475.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,567.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 5,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $775,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,944 shares of company stock valued at $11,101,625 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HCA. Stephens upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.81.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

