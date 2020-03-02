HCR Wealth Advisors Buys 61,763 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

HCR Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 35.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,704 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,763 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 16.8% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $69,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 2.6% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Apple by 10.8% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 23,917 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth $466,000. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its position in Apple by 14.7% during the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 20,969 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Apple by 1.7% during the third quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,126 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 60.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on AAPL. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Apple from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price target (down from $385.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.41.

Apple stock opened at $273.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,196.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $315.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.35. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.50 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

