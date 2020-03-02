Head-To-Head Analysis: Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NYSE:VRT) and Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO)

Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NYSE:VRT) and Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Diamond Eagle Acquisition has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Cord Blood has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.3% of Diamond Eagle Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.4% of Global Cord Blood shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Diamond Eagle Acquisition and Global Cord Blood’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond Eagle Acquisition N/A 198.32% 1.41% Global Cord Blood 34.86% 10.88% 5.73%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Diamond Eagle Acquisition and Global Cord Blood, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamond Eagle Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 Global Cord Blood 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Diamond Eagle Acquisition and Global Cord Blood’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond Eagle Acquisition N/A N/A $5.03 million N/A N/A Global Cord Blood $147.03 million 3.22 $43.38 million N/A N/A

Global Cord Blood has higher revenue and earnings than Diamond Eagle Acquisition.

Summary

Global Cord Blood beats Diamond Eagle Acquisition on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diamond Eagle Acquisition

Vertiv Holdings, LLC was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

About Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).

