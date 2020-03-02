Head-To-Head Survey: Solbright Group (OTCMKTS:SBRT) and Priority Technology (OTCMKTS:PRTH)

Solbright Group (OTCMKTS:SBRT) and Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

Get Solbright Group alerts:

This table compares Solbright Group and Priority Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solbright Group -223.50% -212.89% -92.60% Priority Technology -7.20% N/A -6.79%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Solbright Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.9% of Priority Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Solbright Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Solbright Group and Priority Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solbright Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Priority Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00

Priority Technology has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 336.89%. Given Priority Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Priority Technology is more favorable than Solbright Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Solbright Group and Priority Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solbright Group $12.06 million 4.24 -$15.80 million N/A N/A Priority Technology $424.42 million 0.33 -$15.04 million N/A N/A

Priority Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Solbright Group.

Summary

Priority Technology beats Solbright Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solbright Group

M2M Spectrum Networks, LLC, doing business as Iota, provides IoT connectivity solutions. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Priority Technology

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer Payments; and Commercial Payments and Managed Services. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance. It also provides CPX, a turnkey commercial payments platform comprising CPX Access, CPX Gateway, CPX Commercial Acceptance, and CPX Payments solutions that automate the AP payment process between buyers and suppliers to enhance financial rebates and automate payment of vendor payments. In addition, the company offers curated managed services and a suite of integrated automated payment solutions to various financial institutions and card networks. It serves small and mid-sized businesses, and enterprises, as well as distribution partners, including retail and wholesale independent sales organizations, financial institutions, and independent software vendors. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Solbright Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solbright Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.