Head to Head Survey: VMware (NYSE:VMW) vs. Citrix Systems (NYSE:CTXS)

VMware (NYSE:VMW) and Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

VMware has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citrix Systems has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.1% of VMware shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.8% of Citrix Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.8% of VMware shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Citrix Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares VMware and Citrix Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VMware 62.27% 48.29% 9.75% Citrix Systems 22.65% 84.34% 12.58%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for VMware and Citrix Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VMware 1 8 16 0 2.60 Citrix Systems 0 6 3 0 2.33

VMware presently has a consensus target price of $173.14, suggesting a potential upside of 43.66%. Citrix Systems has a consensus target price of $124.33, suggesting a potential upside of 20.26%. Given VMware’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe VMware is more favorable than Citrix Systems.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares VMware and Citrix Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VMware $10.81 billion 4.57 $2.42 billion $4.51 26.72 Citrix Systems $3.01 billion 4.20 $681.81 million $4.13 25.03

VMware has higher revenue and earnings than Citrix Systems. Citrix Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VMware, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

VMware beats Citrix Systems on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc. provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions. It also provides networking and security products and services that enable customers to connect, secure, and operate their network consistently within and across the data center, cloud, and network edges; and storage and availability products, including data storage and protection options. In addition, the company offers VMware Cloud Foundation, a platform that brings together its compute, storage, and networking technologies into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds; and VMware Pulse IoT Center, an Internet of Things device management and monitoring solution. Further, it provides hybrid cloud computing solutions, such as VMware Cloud Provider Program, VMware Cloud Foundation, and VMware Cloud Services; and end-user computing solutions, such as Workspace ONE that delivers and manages any application on any device by integrating access control, application management, and multi-platform endpoint management. The company sells its products through distributors, resellers, system vendors, and systems integrators. VMware, Inc. has a strategic alliance with Amazon Web Services to build and deliver an integrated hybrid solution. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. VMware, Inc. is a subsidiary of Dell Technologies Inc.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc. provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both. Its workspace services also comprise Citrix Endpoint Management enterprise mobility management solutions; and Citrix Workspace Suite, which provides apps, desktops, branch networking and WAN, enterprise mobility management, and data people need for business productivity. In addition, the company offers networking products comprising Citrix ADC, a software-defined application delivery controller designed for organizations undergoing digital transformation; and Citrix SD-WAN that enhances applications delivered from the legacy data center, cloud, or SaaS. Further, it provides content collaboration offerings that include Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses. Additionally, the company offers support, hardware maintenance, professional consulting, and product training and certification services. It markets and licenses its products through resellers, distributors, systems integrators, independent software vendors, original equipment manufacturers, and service providers. The company was formerly known as Citrus Systems, Inc. Citrix Systems, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

