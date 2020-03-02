HeartBout (HB) Price Tops $0.0020 on Exchanges

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 2nd. One HeartBout token can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Livecoin. HeartBout has a total market capitalization of $108,190.00 and approximately $10,069.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HeartBout has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011315 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $250.75 or 0.02834165 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00223466 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00047827 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00133147 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HeartBout Profile

HeartBout was first traded on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 tokens. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here. HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com.

HeartBout Token Trading

HeartBout can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeartBout should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HeartBout using one of the exchanges listed above.

